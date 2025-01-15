India's triple naval launch shows self-reliance and maritime power, says PM Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the tri-commissioning ceremony of the Indian Navy's INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer ships in Mumbai on January 15, 2025. — AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday the launch of two Indian-made warships and a submarine was key to its "quest towards self-reliance" as New Delhi bolsters defence against regional rivals.

New Delhi is expanding its armed forces to upgrade its mostly Soviet-era weaponry and respond to what many in India see as a growing threat from neighbouring China.

"India is now becoming a major maritime power of the world," Modi, wearing a naval baseball cap, said in a speech at the triple commissioning ceremony in Mumbai for a frigate, a guided missile destroyer and a submarine.

"The commissioning of three frontline naval combatants will strengthen our efforts towards being a global leader in defence, and augment our quest towards self-reliance," he added.

India has rushed to rapidly expand its naval fleet, pouring efforts into building vessels within the country, with plans to expand the number of warships and submarines from around 150 to 170 over the next decade.

"We're taking a big step towards getting the navy ready for this century," Modi said.

India and China, the world's two most populous nations, are competing for strategic influence across South Asia.

In 2024, India spent an all-time high of some $15 billion on domestic defence manufacturing, according to the defence ministry, an increase of some 17 percent on the previous year.

But New Delhi remains one of the largest arms importers in the world, and Modi's Hindu-nationalist government has tried to reduce dependence on Russia, its primary military hardware supplier for decades. New Delhi has also signed major arms purchasing deals — and approved India-based defence production ventures — with countries including the United States, Israel and Spain. India is also in talks with Paris for multibillion-dollar deals to purchase French-made Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene-class submarines. Vineet Sharma, commander of the diesel-powered submarine INS Vagsheer, said the triple commission "speaks volumes" about the capability both of India's ship-building capabilities and its navy's "ability to operate" the vessels. "India is a maritime nation," Sharma added. "You require a strong navy, which can ensure that the maritime interests are always secured." Sandeep Shorey, captain of the newly commissioned destroyer INS Surat — a 164-metre long vessel which the navy boasts as its "first AI-enabled warship" — said the show of force was a message about showing India's power.

"If you want to be seen on the world stage...there is no other option but to show your presence at sea."