India's ties with Gulf nations have deepened under PM Modi, says Jaishankar

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. AFP File Photo

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 3:30 PM

Ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Singapore, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the significant progress made in India's relationship with Gulf nations over the past decade.

Jaishankar also said that, unlike previous governments, the policies under PM Modi's administration have extended to include investments, technology, security and connectivity in Gulf countries.

In an interview with Singapore-based 'The Strait Times,' Jaishankar on a question that there is a perception that India's principal focus in its extended neighbourhood is now the Gulf, not Asean, he said, "I would not take an either/or approach. Certainly, in the last decade, India's ties with Gulf nations have really taken off. Earlier governments used to view them more narrowly from the perspective of trade, energy and diaspora. In contrast, the Modi government's policies have extended to investments, technology, security and connectivity."

Jaishankar also noted that India feels that the contributions of the Indian community are more acknowledged in the Gulf. "We definitely feel that the contributions of our community are more strongly recognised (in the Gulf ). Both the economic and demographic complementarities are today coming into much greater play. But because of this, I would not draw any conclusions in regard to Asean. Our ties have deepened as well in this very period."

The External Affairs Minister further said that India being the fifth largest economy will necessarily have multi-directional engagements. He said: "The fact is that India - as the most populous country and currently the fifth-largest economy - will necessarily have multi-directional engagements. The world is not a zero-sum game for us".