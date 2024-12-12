India's Modi cabinet okays 'One Nation, One Election bill'; opposition calls it 'draconian'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Reuters

India's Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has approved the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill to be tabled in Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session. On Thursday, the Cabinet approved the bill, marking a significant step towards the electoral process.

The bill paves the way for unified elections nationwide and has been on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agenda for quite some time.

The BJP has been pushing to hold simultaneous elections since it came to power in 2014. The NITI Aayog backed the proposal in 2017, and next year, the then President, Ram Nath Kovind, mentioned it in his address to the joint session of Parliament.

The Law Commission released a draft report in August 2018, examining the legal-constitutional aspects. In his Independence Day speech in 2019, Modi reiterated the need to hold simultaneous elections.

Holding simultaneous elections has been on the party’s 2014 and 2019 election manifestos.

Criticism from the opposition

A comprehensive bill is expected to follow this decision. The decision ignited criticism from the opposition, including the Congress, which said that the bill was against the basic structure of the Constitution.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "The bill will be presented in Parliament, and we want it to be referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which will hold discussions on it. The Indian National Congress's position was clarified last year by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who sent a four-page letter to former President Ram Nath Kovind's committee on One Nation, One Election, stating that we oppose the bill."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also voiced his opposition, labelling the proposal as ‘draconian’ and ‘anti-democratic.’

“The Union Cabinet has approved introducing the draconian ‘One Nation, One Election Bill’ in Parliament. This impractical and anti-democratic move will erase regional voices, erode federalism, and disrupt governance. Rise up #INDIA! Let us resist this attack on Indian Democracy with all our strength,” Stalin said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP for its ‘misplaced’ priorities. “The country needs one nation, one education, one nation, one healthcare system, not one nation, one election. BJP’s misplaced priorities,” Kejrwal said in a post on X.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed the Centre saying that the bill is a "sinister conspiracy to curb the rights of states."

Siddaramaiah pointed out the lack of consultation with opposition parties and state governments, describing the move as undemocratic and authoritarian, aimed at imposing the BJP's will on the country.

"The Union Cabinet's approval of the "One Nation, One Election" Bill is not only an assault on parliamentary democracy and the federal structure of India but also a sinister conspiracy to curb the rights of states. At a time when the current electoral system is in dire need of reforms, such a bill will only weaken the foundations of democracy further," the Karnataka CM posted on X.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann expressed his concerns, stating that it is strange that instead of implementing one nation, one education and one treatment in the country, the Modi government is keen on implementing 'One Nation One Election'. He said that this was an arbitrary move as while the former will benefit the masses in the entire country the latter will only fulfil the political motives of the saffron party.

What is 'One Nation, One Election'?

If rolled out, the Lok Sabha, the Assembly, and the local body (urban or rural) elections will be held in the same year, if not at the same time.

The high-level panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind submitted the report in March before the announcement of Lok Sabha elections 2024. The panel said in the report that simultaneous elections could ‘transform the electoral process.’

The first step is to hold Lok Sabha and Assembly polls together. Local body elections will be held within 100 days, the panel recommended. The panel also offered suggestions in case an Assembly, or even the Lok Sabha, is dissolved ahead of time, or in case of defections or a hung election.