India's Election Commission website unavailable for some NRIs

Russians who oppose the president went to the polling station to either spoil their ballot paper in protest or to vote for Putin's opponent candidates
The Election Commission of India (ECI) website https://eci.gov.in/ became inaccessible for users outside India, leaving non-resident Indians puzzled. On Thursday, the ECI complied with Supreme Court directives by uploading Electoral Bond information on its site. However, Indian expatriates in various countries, including the UAE, Canada, the US, the UK, and Saudi Arabia, reported being unable to access the site.
Numerous expats, eager to review the updated data, expressed disappointment and frustration at their inability to connect to the ECI's server. "I am intrigued that the site wouldn't open," said an Indian expat who preferred to remain anonymous.
N Khan, a resident of Dubai, echoed similar sentiments, stating she attempted to access the site multiple times but eventually abandoned the effort. AA from Saudi Arabia said the website isn't opening even with a VPN.
Experts suggested that the issue might not be a technical glitch but a calculated move. Obaidullah Kazmi, Founder and CTO of the Dubai-based cybersecurity company Credo, explained that geolocation blocking techniques could have been implemented to limit access to the website based on the user's location.
Kazmi emphasised that such measures could be used to comply with local laws, regulate digital content, and protect national security by controlling the dissemination of sensitive information.
This marks the first time that the names of corporate political donors and their beneficiaries under a controversial funding mechanism have been made public. With India's national elections commencing on April 19, political financing has long been viewed with suspicion.
Last month, India's highest court struck down the government's electoral bond scheme, which facilitated anonymous political donations, deeming it unconstitutional. The ruling underscored that the scheme violated the right to information under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.
ALSO READ:
Russians who oppose the president went to the polling station to either spoil their ballot paper in protest or to vote for Putin's opponent candidates
They warned that any school found open during that time would have its registration withdrawn
Foreign ministry alleges Ukraine had "intensified its terrorist activities" in connection with the election
Bombings prompt authorities to close schools and shopping centres in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine
Three soldiers were killed and 27 people were wounded in the attack
The police investigate the cause of the fire at their house in Ontario, urge anyone with information to come forward
The US President says many Americans share concerns about Netanyahu's handling of the Gaza war
US said it was concerned about the law, citing respect for religious freedom and equal treatment as a fundamental democratic principle