India's 'digital arrest' scammers stealing savings

Within five hours while sitting at home in India, retired professor Kamta Prasad Singh handed over his hard-earned savings to online fraudsters impersonating police.

The cybercrime known as "digital arrest" -- where fraudsters pose online as law enforcement officials and order people to transfer huge amounts of money -- has become so rampant that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued warnings.

Singh told AFP that money was his life savings.

"Over the years, I have skipped having tea outside, walked to avoid spending on public transport," the 62-year-old said, his voice breaking.

"Only I know how I saved my money."

Police say scammers have exploited the vast gap between the breakneck speed of India's data digitalisation, from personal details to online banking, and the lagging awareness of many of basic internet safety.

Fraudsters are using technology for data breaches, targeting information their victims believe is only available to government authorities, and making otherwise unlikely demands appear credible.

Indians have emptied their bank accounts "out of sheer fear", Modi said in an October radio broadcast, adding fraudsters "create so much psychological pressure on the victim".

Mobile phones, and especially video calling, have allowed fraudsters to reach straight into people's homes.

India runs the world's largest biometric digital identity programme -- called "Aadhaar", or foundation in Hindi -- a unique card issued to India's more than one billion people, and increasingly required for financial transactions.

Scammers often claim they are police investigating questionable payments, quoting their target's Aadhaar number to appear genuine.

They then request their victim make a "temporary" bank transfer to validate their accounts, before stealing the cash.

Singh, from India's eastern state of Bihar, said the web of lies began when he received a call in December, seemingly from the telecom regulatory authority.

"They said... police were on their way to arrest me," Singh said.

The fraudsters told Singh that his Aadhaar ID was being misused for illegal payments.

Terrified, Singh agreed to prove he had control of his bank account, and after spiralling threats, transferred over $16,100.

"I have lost sleep, don't feel like eating," he said. "I have been ruined."

The surge of online scams is worrying because of "how valid they make it look and sound", said police officer Sushil Kumar, who handled cybercrimes for half a decade.

The perpetrators range from school dropouts to highly educated individuals.

"They know what to search for on the internet to find out basic details of how government agencies work," Kumar added.

India registered 17,470 cybercrimes in 2022, including 6,491 cases of online bank fraud, according to the latest government data.