Indian woman, who married Facebook friend in Pakistan, returns home

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 8:15 AM

A married Indian woman who travelled to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to marry her Facebook friend Nasrullah returned to India on Wednesday evening.

Anju entered India via the Wagah Border on Wednesday and flew to Delhi from there. Upon arrival in Delhi, she expressed happiness about being back but refrained from answering further questions from the media.

"I don't want to say anything right now," she said as media persons approached her at Delhi airport.

Anju had travelled to Pakistan via the Wagah-Attari border in July this year with a valid visa and converted to Islam. She changed her name to Fatima after marrying Nasrullah, whom she had befriended on Facebook four years ago.

Anju's Indian husband, Arvind, had stated that she left home on the pretext of going to Jaipur, but later, the family discovered that she was in Pakistan. Anju, along with her Indian husband, used to live in the Bhiwadi area of Rajasthan. She hails from Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh.

Anju informed her husband, Arvind Kumar, that she would visit Jaipur before leaving her house. Later, he received a call from his wife about her visit to Lahore.

