India's Supreme Court suspends Rahul Gandhi's defamation conviction

In a video, he is seen struggling with his fishing stick due to the weight of the catch — and the shark leaps out of water seconds later
The Supreme Court of India on Friday suspended opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case, an order that will allow him to return to parliament and contest national elections due next year.
Gandhi was convicted in March in a case brought by a lawmaker from the western state of Gujarat belonging to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), over comments he made in 2019 deemed insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other people surnamed Modi, including the lawmaker.
Gandhi, 53, scion of a dynasty that has given India three prime ministers, was sentenced to two years' imprisonment but the jail term was put on hold and he was granted bail.
He also lost his parliamentary seat following the conviction, since lawmakers sentenced to jail terms of two years or more are automatically disqualified.
Lower courts and the high court in Gujarat had rejected appeals by Gandhi to suspend the conviction, causing him to appeal to the Supreme Court.
ALSO READ:
In a video, he is seen struggling with his fishing stick due to the weight of the catch — and the shark leaps out of water seconds later
As the Facebook co-founder expressed his excitement over the octagon, wife Priscilla Chan responded that she had been "working on that grass for two years”
Zelensky hopes the initiative will lead to a "peace summit" of leaders from around the world to endorse the principles, based on his own 10-point formula
The two foreign ministers discuss a range of bilateral issues, including ensuring security along their countries' shared border
An official at Cedar Point amusement park told the media that the evacuation was necessitated because of a “standard ride stoppage”
The man used an unspecified sharp object to cut himself in the neck, then threatened a flight attendant and gave her a superficial cut
Viera, who was set to represent her country at the Miss Latin America and Miss World pageants this year, was injured after a car crash in Florida last month
The video comes as people close to the couple say they are "fine" despite being tired of rumours, according to the Western media