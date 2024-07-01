Indian rupee declines as uptick in US bond yields squeezes most Asian peers

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 9:40 AM

The Indian rupee was weaker on Monday as a jump in U.S. bond yields put pressure on most Asian currencies.

The rupee was at 83.46 (Dh22.74) against the U.S. dollar as of 10:15 a.m. IST, compared to its close at 83.3825 (Dh22.72) in the previous session.

The offshore Chinese yuan slipped alongside most Asian currencies, while the dollar index was down 0.1% at 105.6.

Weakness in the yuan and the Japanese yen has also added to the pressure on Asian currencies over the last two weeks, with traders expecting any further decline to trickle down to the rupee.

The Chinese central bank's "fixing rate (for USD/CNY) has continued to drift higher ... signalling to markets that the authorities are willing to tolerate a weaker yuan," Lloyd Chan, a senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank, said in a note.

The onshore spot yuan can only trade in a 2% range around the mid-point fixed by the People's Bank of China.

While data released on Friday signalled that U.S. inflation is cooling, the chances of a second term for former U.S. President Donald Trump pushed up U.S. bond yields, with the 10-year yield last quoted 5 basis points (bps) higher at 4.39% on Friday.