Indian preacher not hiding after Hathras stampede, says lawyer

Forensic team members work at the site where believers had gathered for a Hindu religious congregation, following which a stampede occurred, in Hathras district of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, on Wednesday. REUTERS

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 2:31 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 2:32 PM

The self-styled Indian preacher whose latest sermon ended in a deadly stampede is not hiding from police, his lawyer told AFP on Thursday, without disclosing the guru's whereabouts.

Bhole Baba's prayer meeting near the northern city of Hathras saw the deaths of 121 people, the vast majority women, after a rush to the exits among the 250,000 devotees who came to watch him preach.

The former police officer-turned-spiritual leader has not been seen in public since but local media reports suggested he had retreated to his nearby monastery, the doors of which have been chained shut by supporters inside, to bar public access.

Baba's lawyer A.P. Singh told AFP that his client was not to blame for Tuesday's disaster and was not on the run.

"There is no reason for him to hide. He has never hidden in his life," Singh said. "He believes in the law. He is following police directions."

The lawyer said that "anti-social elements" in the crowd were responsible for the stampede and that Baba would participate in a police investigation into the disaster.

"An investigation is going on. We will participate," he said.

Singh declined to confirm Baba's exact location to AFP beyond saying he remained in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, home to his monastery in the city of Mainpuri and the nearby site of the stampede.

A police chargesheet issued after the stampede named several organisers of the prayer meeting sought for arrest but Baba's name was not among them.

Around 20 police officers were on guard outside the monastery on Thursday but had not entered the sprawling premises, which are also ringed by a 15-foot-high wall.

India is home to innumerable religious gurus or "godmen", whose devotees beseech them for miracles and donate money and possessions as a token of loyalty.

Baba, whose current whereabouts are unknown, was barely known to the wider Indian public before Tuesday's disaster.