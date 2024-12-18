Indian PM Modi to visit Kuwait on December 21-22

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP file

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kuwait on December 21-22, at the invitation of the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah.

This will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold discussions with the leadership of Kuwait. Modi will also interact with the Indian community in Kuwait.

"India and Kuwait share traditionally close and friendly relations which are rooted in history and have been underpinned by economic and strong people-to-people linkages. India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait. The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait," MEA added.

The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between India and Kuwait.