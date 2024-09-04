Indian PM Modi receives warm welcome in Singapore

Indian diaspora gives grand welcome to PM Modi in Singapore. (Right) Modi trying his hand at drums. — ANI

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 2:55 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora as he arrived at a hotel in Singapore on Wednesday.

PM Modi even tried his hand at playing a 'dhol' as the crowd performed to welcome him.

Upon his arrival at the Changai airport from Brunei, he was welcomed by Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule, Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong among other officials.

During his visit, PM Modi and Lawrence Wong will review the progress of India-Singapore Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

PM Modi will call on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and interact with Singaporean leadership. He will also meet with business leaders from Singapore. Before his visit to Singapore, PM Modi was on an official visit to Brunei.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held "wide ranging" talks with Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan. During their talks, both the leaders discussed ways to further cement bilateral ties.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated: "Delighted to meet Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. Our talks were wide ranging and included ways to further cement bilateral ties between our nations. We are going to further expand trade ties, commercial linkages and people-to-people exchanges".