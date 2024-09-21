E-Paper

Indian PM Modi commences 3-day visit to US

During his visit, Modi will interact with the Indian diaspora and American business leaders

By ANI

Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 2:40 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who commenced his three-day visit to the US on Saturday said he will take part in various programmes and will have a bilateral meeting with President Biden.

PM Modi will take part in the sixth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by US President Joe Biden in his hometown on September 21.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Quad brings together four countries – India, Australia, Japan, and the United States. India will be hosting the Quad Leaders' Summit in 2025. PM Modi will join US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss regional security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

During his visit, PM Modi will also interact with the Indian diaspora and American business leaders.

PM Modi called the UN General Assembly's 'The Summit of the Future' an opportunity for the international community to chart the road ahead for the betterment of humanity.

The Prime Minister stated: "The Summit of the Future is an opportunity for the global community to chart the road ahead for the betterment of humanity. I will share views of the one sixth of humanity, as their stakes in a peaceful and secure future are among the highest in the world."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called the Summit a 'once in a generation UN Summit'. 'Summit of the Future' is an important milestone in the history of the UN as it enters the 80th year of its establishment in 2025.

Notably, India and United States enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership, driven by shared democratic values, and convergence of interests on a range of issues.

