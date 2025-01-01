Indian nurse Nimisha Priya faces death penalty for murdering her Yemeni sponsor

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed its awareness of the death sentence handed to Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse in Yemen, and assured that the government is providing all possible assistance.

In response to media queries regarding the case of Nimisha Priya, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are aware of the sentencing of Ms Nimisha Priya in Yemen. We understand that the family of Ms Priya is exploring relevant options. The government is extending all possible help in the matter."

Nimisha has been sentenced to death for the alleged murder of a Yemeni national, Talal Abdo Mahdi, in 2017. Mahdi was her sponsor. Her death sentence was approved by Yemen President Rashad Al Alimi this week, and her execution is scheduled to take place within a month.

The crime

Nimisha reportedly tried to get back her passport, which Mahdi had seized, by sedating him with drugs. While she wanted to render him unconscious, Mahdi died from the overdose.

The trial court in Yemen sentenced Nimisha to death in 2018, and the verdict was upheld by the Yemeni Supreme Court in 2023.

The backstory

She is a trained nurse who has worked in Yemen's private hospitals for a few years. Her husband and daughter returned to India in 2014 because of financial reasons and in that same year, Yemen was gripped by civil war, and they could not go back as the country stopped issuing new visas.

Later in 2015, Nimisha joined hands with a Mahdi to set up her clinic in Yemen's capital city Sana. She sought Mahdi's support because, under Yemen's law, only nationals are allowed to set up clinics and business firms.