Watch: Indian man slams airline for leaving behind blind mother alone inside empty flight

Published: Sun 3 Sep 2023, 6:16 PM Last updated: Sun 3 Sep 2023, 10:31 PM

Indian carrier Vistara apologised to a man who took to Instagram and accused the airline of leaving behind his blind mother alone on the flight. Ayush Kejriwal, a designer by profession, claimed that the airline did not care for his disabled mother even after the family opted for an 'assisted travel plan'.

Furious Ayush wrote on Instagram on Sunday: "@vistara Airlines, how could you put my blind mother in danger like this?! Are you not responsible for taking care of disabled passengers who are left under your supervision and assistance whilst travelling?! SHOCKING!"

Sharing the details in the video, he said that his blind mother was travelling from Delhi to Kolkata on August 31, and the family opted for an assisted travel plan, hoping she would be looked after throughout her journey to Kolkata. However, when the flight reached its destination, and all the passengers disembarked, his mother was asked to wait. After that, she remained inside the aircraft, forgotten by the crew, until a cleaning staff found her alone on the flight. She was then taken out of the flight.

The post generated angry responses, and commenters questioned the airline's irresponsible behaviour. One poster wrote, "@vistara you need to be brave and own up your mistake and pull up the entire crew. This is a shame. I’m so glad we you are sharing this." Another commenter said, "This is absolutely unacceptable u should take this legally Ayush it’s not a small thing at all."

The airline also responded with an apology, "Hi Ayush, we deeply regret to learn about your recent experience with us. At Vistara, we hold ourselves to the highest service standards, and it upsets us to hear that we fell short of your expectations. Please be assured that we prioritise the well-being of our customers, and their safety and security are of top priority for us. Please DM us the case reference numbers and booking details. Thanks, Aishwarya."

Ayush replied that his sister was already in touch with the customer services team and provided all the details - but she did not get any further response. His sister, Ayushi Kejriwal, again gave the airline the necessary details.

