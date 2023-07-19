Indian government eases Covid guidelines for international travellers

Uneven distribution this year has created new worries
India's Union Health Ministry has further eased Covid-19 guidelines for international visitors, dropping the earlier requirement for RT-PCR based testing of a random two per cent subset of international travellers.
The guidelines have been eased after taking note of the prevalent coronavirus situation and the significant achievements made in the vaccination coverage across the globe. The new guidelines will come into effect from midnight of July 20.
However, the earlier advice for precautionary measures to be followed by airlines as well as international travellers in context of Covid shall continue to apply, the ministry said.
ALSO READ:
Uneven distribution this year has created new worries
The Sydney sailor, who ate raw fish and drank rainwater, said that he had been "through a very difficult ordeal at sea"
The plane's pilot and four people sheltering in the hangar from stormy weather died in the afternoon crash in Chrcynno in central Poland
Russia's foreign ministry says it would consider rejoining the deal if it saw "concrete results" on its demands
While experts say that diets high in added sugars may increase your risk of cancer over a lifetime, cutting out all sugars doesn’t actually fight existing tumours
The Delhi government has stepped up efforts to prevent diseases
The skeleton measured around six feet in length with a 'human-shaped' skull
The epicentre was in the province of Neuquen, 25 kilometres east-southeast of the town of Loncopue