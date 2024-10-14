Indian flight diverted after bomb threat on plane heading to New York

An Air India flight operating from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi following security concerns due to a bomb threat, ANI reported on Monday.

Delhi Police said that the aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International airport, and all standard safety protocols are being followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew on board.

Flight AI119 was on its way to to JFK airport on October 14 but upon receiving "a specific security alert and on instructions of the government's security regulatory committee", it was diverted to Delhi, an Air India spokesperson said.

He added that all passengers have disembarked and are at the Delhi airport terminal.

Later today, two IndiGo flights received bomb threats and were taken to an isolated bay.