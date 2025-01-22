Indian elephants on epic journey to tycoon's giant zoo

A mahout prepares a decorated elephant prior to the commencement of a religious procession of Niranjani Akhara ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on January 4, 2025. — AFP file photo used for illustrative purpose only

A jumbo operation is moving 20 elephants across the breadth of India to the mammoth private zoo set up by the son of Asia's richest man, adjoining a sprawling oil refinery.

The elephants have been "freed from the exploitative logging industry", according to the Vantara Animal Rescue Centre, run by Anant Ambani, son of the billionaire head of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, a close ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The sheer scale of the self-declared "world's biggest wild animal rescue centre" has raised eyebrows -- including more than 50 bears, 160 tigers, 200 lions, 250 leopards and 900 crocodiles, according to the inventory from India's Central Zoo Authority.

The elephants are being transported the entire width of India, around 3,200 kilometres by road, from the misty forests of the northeast Himalayan state of Arunachal Pradesh to Jamnagar on the baking flatlands of Gujarat in the west.

It is a staggering journey, about the distance from Paris to Cairo, even for a zoo that has flown in animals from across the world.

The elephants include captive-born animals, some that had with deep wounds from chains used by their handlers to control them and for dragging timber.

They are being transported in "elephant ambulances" -- specially adapted trucks -- accompanied by a team of over 200 staff, including vets.

Photographs taken on their journey published by local media show the waving trunks of the elephants out the top of the slow-moving trucks.

The animals will eventually be housed alongside around 200 elephants already at the pet project of 29-year-old Anant, a vast operation that includes more than 2,000 animals from 43 species across a 3,000-acre (1,214-hectare) site.

"They will live chain-free and will never be forced into labour", a statement from Vantara read, meaning "Star of the Forest" in Hindi.

Those are homed in a site alongside the Reliance Jamnagar Refinery Complex, which the conglomerate also says is the world's largest crude oil refinery. Summer temperatures there can soar above 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit).

Indian social media has both posts praising the move -- and those concerned that the endangered animals will be held in a private facility and not returned to the wild.