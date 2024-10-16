Wed, Oct 16, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 13, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Indian airplane forced to divert after latest bomb hoax

An Indian passenger aircraft was diverted on Wednesday after the latest in a string of hoax bomb threats made to airline companies involving the country.

Published: Wed 16 Oct 2024, 5:42 PM

Updated: Wed 16 Oct 2024, 5:42 PM

  • AFP

Photo: Reuters

The Akasa Air flight, which was flying from India's capital New Delhi to the southern city of Bengaluru, "received a security alert" and the flight was ordered to return as a "precaution".

Akasa Air said emergency response teams were monitoring the situation and that the captain had followed "all required emergency procedures for a safe landing in Delhi".


The flight had 184 people on board, including three infants, the airline said.

There was no immediate response from India's civil aviation authorities.


Local media and airlines have reported at least six other such threats this week.

Singapore scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to escort an Air India Express plane after an email warning about a possible bomb on board, the city-state's defence minister said.

Two F-15 jets were deployed to escort the aircraft "away from populated areas" before it landed safely at Changi Airport late on Tuesday.

Air India also said on Tuesday one of its planes from New Delhi to Chicago had to make an emergency landing in Canada because of "a security threat posted online". That flight also landed safely.

Similar hoaxes were received this week by India's low-cost operator IndiGo regarding two flights that were to take off, to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and to Muscat in Oman, according to Indian media.

