Indian Airlines flight from Nepal receives latest bomb threat

An Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu to New Delhi has received a bomb threat on Saturday, officials from Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority said.

A search is underway in the Indian Airlines flight that was scheduled to take off for Delhi from Kathmandu, they added.

On Monday, Nepal received a bomb hoax call on an Air India flight AI 216 that was set to return to New Delhi. It was the second hoax call that Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport has received within a week, officials confirmed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Air India flight which landed at 2.41pm (Nepal Standard Time) on Monday afternoon at Tribhuvan International Airport received a bomb threat prompting authorities to activate the emergency protocol.

"We didn't find any suspicious or explosives on board the plane. It is preparing to take flight following the procedures," Kiran Bajracharya, AIG at Valley Police Office, Ranipokhari, said.

Nepal Army bomb squad along with the Nepal Police Canine division acted quickly to trace the possible explosive on board the plane at an isolated area of the airport, as per the officials.