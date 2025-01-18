Sat, Jan 18, 2025 | Rajab 18, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Indian actor Aman Jaiswal killed as truck crashes into motorcycle in Mumbai

The actor was in his early twenties, according to media

Published: Sat 18 Jan 2025, 9:17 AM

  • ANI

Photo: Aman Jaiswal/Instagram

TV actor Aman Jaiswal died in a road accident in the Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai when a truck allegedly hit his motorcycle, police said.

The incident occurred at Hill Park Road around 3.15 PM on Friday when the truck collided with Jaiswal's motorcycle. The actor was in his early twenties, according to Indian media.

Following the accident, Jaiswal was rushed to a hospital's trauma ward where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

The truck driver has been taken into police custody, and the truck has been seized, police said, adding the offence has been registered at the Amboli police station area in Mumbai.

