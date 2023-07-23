India: Yamuna crosses danger mark again in Delhi on incessant rains

Several district in Gujarat remain flood-hit

A man walks through a flooded alley at a residential colony, after water rose from the river Yamuna due to heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi. — Reuters

By Agencies Published: Sun 23 Jul 2023, 4:54 PM

Fresh rains lashed the Indian capital on Sunday, as the Yamuna river once again rose above danger mark.

The levels rose following a surge in discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage into the river, increasing the chances of another spell of floods in the capital.

The water level of the Yamuna River in the National Capital was recorded at 206.31 metres till 4 pm on Sunday, marginally above the danger mark of 205.33m.

Due to a rise in the water level of the Hindon River in Noida, several houses were submerged in the low-lying areas. The police issued an alert regarding the situation. “Water entered some houses in the low-lying areas...as a precautionary measure, people have been evacuated to a safer place. The situation is normal at the moment and we are monitoring the water level and spreading awareness about it,” said, Sureshrao Kulkarni, additional commissioner of police.

After July 13, the Yamuna had been receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 meters but there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last two-three days.

Due to the increase in the water level of the river, several places in Delhi grappled with water-logging and flood-like situations.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the western state of Gujarat in the next 24 hours. It said that the state would witness more than 20 cm of rainfall and it may continue at isolated places.

Dr Naresh Kumar, IMD scientist, said: “At present, the monsoon is in the active phase... So under its influence, extremely heavy rainfall is already occurring over the state of Gujarat which will continue for the next 24 hours. Extremely heavy rainfall means more than 20 cm. Thereafter heavy rainfall may continue at isolated places.”

A damaged auto-rickshaw after it collided with an electric lamp post amid heavy monsoon rains in Junagadh on Saturday. — PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and enquired about the flood-like situation in various parts of the state. In the past few days, Gujarat has experienced relentless heavy rainfall, resulting in floods in low-lying regions of Saurashtra and Kutch on Wednesday. Furthermore, Rajkot faced severe waterlogging due to continuous and heavy rain on Thursday.

Officials said nearly 3,000 people have been shifted to safer places in Junagadh district.

Junagadh city recorded 241 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Sunday, causing waterlogging in several parts, leaving damaged cars piled on each other and carcasses of cattle swept away in flash floods, officials said.

In the northern state of Uttarakhand, incessant rainfall triggered a landslide near Arakot market and blocked the Arakot-Himachal Pradesh Road in the region, an official said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Uttarkashi Arpan Yaduvanshi said that the Arakot-Himachal Pradesh road was blocked due to a heavy landslide near the Arakot market.

The SP also advised passengers to temporarily postpone their Gangotri-Yamunotri Yatra for the time being in view of the monsoon alert.

“Arakot-Himachal Pradesh road was blocked due to a heavy landslide near Arakot market. In view of the monsoon alert, the passengers should postpone their Gangotri-Yamunotri Yatra for the time being,” said Uttarkashi SP Yaduvanshi.