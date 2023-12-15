India: Woman allegedly murders 2-and-a-half-year-old nephew, arrested

Though past performance is not a guarantee for assured returns in future, earning through analysis and learnings from the past will certainly lead to positive outcomes
A woman in India's capital New Delhi has been apprehended for the alleged murder of her two-and-a-half-year-old nephew, over her suspicion of latter's father stealing money from her.
The woman has been identified as Basanti, said the police.
The child's body was recovered from a water tank, police said.
"Based on circumstantial evidence, Basanti was taken into custody and was interrogated. She confessed that she had killed the child following the suspicion that the latter's father had stolen money from her. Due to this, she was having arguments with her husband. So, she decided to teach the deceased's family a lesson", added the police.
Meanwhile, a case under the Indian Penal Code Section 302 has been registered and the investigation is underway.
