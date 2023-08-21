India: 'Welcome, buddy!' — Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, Chandrayaan-3 lander module establish contact

The South African Paralympic star was jailed for 13 years and five months
Isro on Monday said a two-way communication between the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and Chandrayaan-3's Lunar Module has been established.
"‘Welcome, buddy!’ Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM. Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX has now more routes to reach the LM," the national space agency said in a post on 'X'.
Isro said on Sunday the lander module of Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar mission of India, is expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon around 6.04pm on August 23.
The MOX (Mission Operations Complex) is located at Isro Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here.
Isro also said, in an update, that the live telecast of the landing event will begin at 5.20pm on August 23.
The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft comprising orbiter, lander and rover was launched in 2019. The lander with a rover in its belly crashed into the Moon's surface, failing in its mission to achieve a soft-landing.
Isro said in 2019 that due to the precise launch and orbital manoeuvres, the mission life of the orbiter is increased to seven years.
The South African Paralympic star was jailed for 13 years and five months
James Cleverly had been under pressure to say sorry following claims he cast aspersions on a north of England constituency in the House of Commons
One girl has sustained serious injuries and the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries
Stuart Seldowitz was held on charges of aggravated harassment and stalking, among others, police said in a statement
Some 240 people – ranging from infants to the elderly – were taken captive during the October 7 attack
India's anti-terror agency filed a case against Pannun on Monday stating that he warned Air India passengers in videos saying that their lives were in danger
A major achievement of her work is correcting some misconceptions about women participation in the US labour force, which have long been taken for granted
He was speaking at the opening of a virtual summit of G20 nations, of which India holds the presidency before Brazil takes over next month