India: Two people dead after passenger train derails in Uttar Pradesh

At least two people were killed and 20 injured after several coaches of a passenger train jumped the tracks in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, authorities said.
TV visuals showed coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express, which connects India's northern states to the eastern state of Assam, on their sides along the tracks, with passengers sitting outside with their luggage.
The derailment occurred in Gonda district, more than 100km (60 miles) from state capital Lucknow.
A team of doctors was at the site treating the injured before they were moved to a hospital, the state's relief commissioner said in a statement.
The incident occurred around 2.30pm (0900 GMT) and initial reports said around five coaches had derailed, railways spokesman Pankaj Singh told the ANI news agency.
"Our first priority is to complete relief and rescue work there as quickly as possible," Singh said.
At least 15 people died and dozens were injured last month when a freight train smashed into the rear of a stationary passenger train in the eastern state of West Bengal.
