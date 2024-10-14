India: Train receives 'timer' bomb threat in Mumbai

A Mumbai train received bomb threats on Monday, the CPRO of the Central Railway said in a statement.

Mumbai-Howrah Mail received a threat at around 4am that claimed to blow up the train with a timer bomb.

When the off-control received the message, the train (number 12809) was stopped at Jalgaon station and checked, where no suspicious objects were found. The train then proceeded towards its destination.

