India stampede kills 121: Main organiser of religious event surrenders to police

The second round will determine whether Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally secures a parliamentary majority for the first time and forms the next government in France
The chief organiser of an Indian preacher's event where a stampede killed 121 people this week surrendered to police on Friday, a lawyer for the preacher said, after police had launched a manhunt.
Devprakash Madhukar was named a key suspect in an initial report registered by the police under charges including attempted culpable homicide. Police had announced a reward of 100,000 rupees ($1,200) for information leading to his arrest.
A.P. Singh, lawyer for self-styled godman Bhole Baba, said Madhukar was the main organiser of the Hindu religious event on Tuesday attended by about 250,000 people in a village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. District authorities had permitted an event of only 80,000 people.
"He has surrendered from Delhi. We are not seeking an anticipatory bail," Singh told reporters. He denied any wrongdoing by the event's organisers and said Devprakash was getting medical treatment in a hospital after the stampede.
The preacher said on Saturday he was saddened by the incident and his aides would help the injured and families of the deceased.
"I have faith that anyone who created the chaos will not be spared," he told Indian news agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake.
ALSO READ:
The second round will determine whether Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally secures a parliamentary majority for the first time and forms the next government in France
Starmer remains an enigma in the eyes of many voters, who are predicted to propel him to Downing Street after Thursday's general election
Ramaphosa's new coalition is the first of its kind in the country after 30 years of rule by the African National Congress
Turk blames the rise of populist, extremist politics on the Covid-19 pandemic and rising living costs that have 'disenfranchised, disillusioned, a large segment of the population'
The scheme, uncovered by journalists and families searching for lost relatives, saw babies stolen from their mothers and then sold to adoptive parents in Georgia and abroad
The authority affirmed its concern for all of its citizens and guaranteed on following up on their safety
More than 150,000 people in the Palestinian territory have contracted skin diseases due to the squalid living conditions, according to the World Health Organisation
It will result, at the very least, in delays to any further trials of Trump, and may lead to cases being thrown out altogether, say legal experts