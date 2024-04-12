India: Soldier's hand severed, army conducts timely airlift to save limb

Photo: PTI - Used for illustrative purposes only

Published: Fri 12 Apr 2024, 9:08 AM

An Indian Army soldier, who severed his hand while operating machinery at a forward unit location in Ladakh, was saved from a successful and timely airlift operation by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

A successful surgery was carried out by a team of medical personnel in the national capital. He is now on the path to recovery.

"Given a window of 6 to 8 hours for emergency surgery to save his appendage, an IAF C-130J aircraft was launched within an hour to move the soldier for surgery at the R&R hospital in Delhi," the IAF said.

"The injured personnel received medical attention promptly due to the dark night airlift on NVGs from the Ladakh sector by IAF," according to a tweet on X by the IAF.

NVGs refer to night vision goggles, which are optoelectronic devices that improve night vision by allowing users to see in low light.

