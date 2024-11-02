India slams accusations of minister's role in Canada anti-Sikh attacks

New Delhi said it had issued a diplomatic rebuke to Ottawa
Photo: File
India said on Saturday that allegations claiming home minister Amit Shah had plotted to target Sikh activists on Canadian soil were "absurd and baseless", with New Delhi adding it had issued a diplomatic rebuke to Ottawa.
"The Government of India protests in the strongest terms against the absurd and baseless references made to the Union Home Minister of India," foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told reporters.
