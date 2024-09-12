India: Senior political leader Sitaram Yechury passes away

File photo

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 2:36 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 3:07 PM

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury died at the age of 72 on Thursday after suffering from a prolonged illness, his party and hospital workers said to local media.

The CPI(M) party said in a statement: "It is with profound grief that we announce the passing away of CPIM General Secretary, our beloved Comrade Sitaram Yechury, at 3.03pm today, September 12, at the AIIMS, New Delhi. He was suffering from a respiratory tract infection which developed complications."

The political leader was earlier under treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. He was under the care of a team of specialist doctors who were treating him for a respiratory infection.