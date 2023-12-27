India sees single-day rise of 529 Covid-19 cases

US abstains from voting to avoid a veto as the resolution calls for urgent steps to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities
India recorded 529 fresh Covid-19 cases in a single day, while the country's active infection count stood at 4,093, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
Three new fatalities — two from Karnataka and one from Gujarat — were reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.
The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but infections have again gone up after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.
The daily numbers were in tens of thousands at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 45 million people getting infected and over 0.53 million deaths in about four years since then across the country.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at more than 44 million with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.
The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.
According to the website, 2.21billion doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.
The drug was seized from a ship off the Portuguese coast and from several buildings in Galicia
A unit specialising in organised crime is investigating suspicions of human trafficking and arrested two people for questioning
Bajrang Punia, the first Indian wrestler to win four world championship medals, announces to return Padma Shri
Emmanuel Macron's office says the invitation for January 26 is an 'extremely strong gesture' for Indo-French ties
The brightly lit tree was seen slowly leaning over, then collapsing next to a Christmas market as a merry-go-round spun on the historic town square
The shooter was described as an 'excellent student with no criminal record'; initial investigations reveal that he also killed his father, as well as a man and his two-month-old daughter
Immigration officials have also been asked to prioritize permanent residency applications for Palestinians