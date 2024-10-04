India security forces kill at least 23 Maoist rebels in firefight

Representational image. Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 7:49 PM

Indian security forces shot dead at least 23 Maoist rebels on Friday during a firefight, days after the country's home minister warned the insurgents to surrender or face "all-out" assault.

More than 10,000 people have died in a decades-long insurgency waged by the Naxalite movement in India's resource-rich tribal heartlands.

The insurgency has drastically shrunk in recent years and a crackdown by security forces has killed at least 190 rebels this year, according to government data.

Friday's gunfight took place a remote part of the central state of Chhattisgarh, the heartland of the rebel movement, which claims to be fighting on behalf of downtrodden rural and tribal communities.

Narayanpur district police superintendent Prabhat Kumar told AFP that a "confirmed number" of 23 rebels had been killed, but that the toll could be as high as 30.

"There is (a) minor injury to one guy on our side," he added, saying that the wounded man had been evacuated by helicopter and was now safe.

The skirmish took place in Abujhmad forest, a remote and sparsely inhabited area of southern Chhattisgarh.

Kumar said the joint operation between police and other branches of India's security forces was still ongoing.

Friday's clash was one of many this year, as India's government steps up its campaign against the remnants of a Maoist rebellion that began nearly 60 years ago.

Home minister Amit Shah met with citizens of Chhattisgarh last month and warned the insurgents to surrender to government forces or face the consequences.