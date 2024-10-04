India security forces kill at least 23 Maoist rebels in firefight

Time is running out, Antonio Guterres told the 15-member Security Council
Indian security forces shot dead at least 23 Maoist rebels on Friday during a firefight, days after the country's home minister warned the insurgents to surrender or face "all-out" assault.
More than 10,000 people have died in a decades-long insurgency waged by the Naxalite movement in India's resource-rich tribal heartlands.
The insurgency has drastically shrunk in recent years and a crackdown by security forces has killed at least 190 rebels this year, according to government data.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Friday's gunfight took place a remote part of the central state of Chhattisgarh, the heartland of the rebel movement, which claims to be fighting on behalf of downtrodden rural and tribal communities.
Narayanpur district police superintendent Prabhat Kumar told AFP that a "confirmed number" of 23 rebels had been killed, but that the toll could be as high as 30.
"There is (a) minor injury to one guy on our side," he added, saying that the wounded man had been evacuated by helicopter and was now safe.
The skirmish took place in Abujhmad forest, a remote and sparsely inhabited area of southern Chhattisgarh.
Kumar said the joint operation between police and other branches of India's security forces was still ongoing.
Friday's clash was one of many this year, as India's government steps up its campaign against the remnants of a Maoist rebellion that began nearly 60 years ago.
Home minister Amit Shah met with citizens of Chhattisgarh last month and warned the insurgents to surrender to government forces or face the consequences.
"Lay down the weapons," he said at the time. "If not, we will launch an all-out campaign and get success."
Shah also said said that India expected the Naxalite rebellion to be completely quashed by early 2026.
India has deployed tens of thousands of security personnel to battle the Maoists across the insurgent-dominated "Red Corridor", which stretches across central, southern and eastern states but has shrunk dramatcially in size.
India has pumped millions of dollars into infrastructure development in remote areas and claims to have confined the insurgency to 45 districts in 2023, down from 96 in 2010.
The conflict has seen a number of deadly attacks on government forces over the years.
Twenty-two police and paramilitaries were killed in a gun battle with the far-left guerrillas in 2021.
Sixteen commandos were also killed in the western state of Maharashtra in a bomb attack that was blamed on the Maoists in the lead-up to India's election in 2019.
Time is running out, Antonio Guterres told the 15-member Security Council
Ukraine now spends roughly half of its state budget — or about $40 billion — on defence
The advance of Moscow's forces, which control just under a fifth of Ukraine, has underlined Russia's vast superiority in men and materiel
Teams of enumerators accompanied by soldiers and armed police went door to door in Yangon to fill in the 68-question survey
The debate is likely the final one of the 2024 presidential campaign, potentially giving it some extra weight ahead of the November 5 election
Taal is one of the world's smallest active volcanoes and some of its previous eruptions have impacted the capital and air travel
The 207 to 121 vote was largely a repeat of the Conservatives' failed attempt last week to trigger snap elections
Reporters say they are frequently rounded up for covering attacks by militant groups or writing about the discrimination of women