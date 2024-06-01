India says Delhi's record 52.9ºC temperature last week was wrong by 3ºC

Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 3:50 PM

A record temperature registered this week for the capital New Delhi of 52.9ºC was too high by 3ºC, the Indian government said on Saturday, blaming a weather sensor error.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had investigated Wednesday's reading by the weather station at Mungeshpur, a densely packed corner of Delhi, "and found a 3ºC sensor error", Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

"Corrective measures are now in place," the minister said, sharing the conclusion of a draft report about the all-time high reading on social media platform X. He did not give a corrected figure for Wednesday's temperature.

The IMD said in a statement that the maximum temperature reported by the Mungeshpur weather station "is not correct due to malfunctioning of the sensor".

However the city's record for heat still appears to have been broken.

Two weather stations in the capital reported temperatures of 49ºC and 49.1ºC for Wednesday. The IMD said these two stations had been checked and it did not report any sensor errors.