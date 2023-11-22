India resumes e-visa services for Canadians

AP file photo

India on Wednesday resumed e-visa services for Canadian nationals, according to sources.

Earlier in September, India had halted its visa services until "further notice" after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

The Indian Mission in Canada confirmed the suspension, citing operational reasons, according to BLS International, an outsourcing service provider managing visa, passport, consular, attestation, and citizen services.

However, in October, India decided to resume some visa services in Canada after a review of the security situation, which "takes into account some recent Canadian measures in this regard".

Entry visa, business visa, medical visa and conference visa were among those covered in the resumption of services from October 26.

Following the development, Canada welcomed India's decision to partially resume visa services calling it a "good sign" and stating that the suspension should "never have happened in the first place", Canada-based CTV News reported.

Trudeau, during a debate in the Canadian Parliament, claimed his country's national security officials had reasons to believe that "agents of the Indian government" carried out the killing of the Canadian citizen, who also served as the president of Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.

India had rejected the allegations as "absurd and motivated" and expelled a Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move over Canada's decision.

"We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as well as the statement by their Foreign Minister. Allegations of the government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated," the statement said.

