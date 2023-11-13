India: Rescuers dig to reach 40 workers trapped in collapsed road tunnel

The lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, accuses Trump and his family businesses of manipulating real estate asset values to dupe lenders and insurers
Rescuers were digging through dirt and parts of a collapsed road tunnel Monday to reach 40 workers trapped by a landslide at the construction project in northern India.
All of the construction workers are safe, police officer Prashant Kumar said, adding that they have been supplied with oxygen and water. He said the rescuers had established contact with the trapped individuals.
The collapse occurred Sunday in Uttarakhand, a mountainous state dotted with Hindu temples that attracts many pilgrims and tourists.
Massive construction of buildings and roadways have taken place in recent years in Uttarakhand. The trapped workers were building part of the Chardham all-weather road, a flagship federal government project connecting various Hindu pilgrimage sites.
The number of workers trapped was confirmed Monday by Rajesh Pawar, the project manager at the Navyug Construction Company, which is overseeing the construction of the tunnel.
Rescue efforts began Sunday, with authorities pumping oxygen through a pipe into the collapsed section of the tunnel to help workers breathe.
“The team has progressed 15 meters (yards) into the tunnel, with an additional 35 meters (yards) yet to cover,” Kumar said, adding that more than 150 rescuers had used drilling equipment and excavators to clear debris through the night.
The collapsed portion of the 4.5-kilometre (2.7-mile) tunnel is about 200 meters (500 feet) from the entrance, officials told the Press Trust of India news agency.
In January, Uttarakhand state authorities moved hundreds of people to temporary shelters after a temple collapsed and cracks appeared in over 600 houses because of the sinking of land in and around Joshimath town in the region.
ALSO READ:
The lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, accuses Trump and his family businesses of manipulating real estate asset values to dupe lenders and insurers
It has been so exceptionally hot in part because oceans have been warming, which means they are doing less to counteract global warming than in the past
Five of the injured were treated in the hospital in Musawa, while the other 15 whose injuries were more severe, were taken to a bigger medical facility in the state capital Katsina
Minister says decision was made to 'signal' concern over Gaza situation
The temporary withdrawal comes after travel advisory due to the conflict between neighbouring Israel and Gaza
Death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 9,770, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza
Police say they believe 'that a custody dispute is the background to this operation'
The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated