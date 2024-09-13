E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India removes minimum export price on onion

The decision comes on the heels of robust kharif crop production prospects and favourable monsoon

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: AFP file
Photo: AFP file

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 9:41 PM

India has removed the minimum export price imposed on onion, according to a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The decision comes on the heels of robust kharif crop production prospects and favourable monsoon, coupled with stable market conditions both at the mandi and retail levels.


Earlier, the government lifted the onion export prohibition on May 4, 2024, and allowed the export with the minimum export price of (MEP) of $550 per tonne and an export duty of 40 per cent.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Initially, India had in early December 2023 prohibited the export of onions till March 2024. Later, it restricted the export until further orders.

While the restriction was on, the exports of onions were, however, allowed based on permission granted by the central government to other countries based on the request made by the countries.

Rabi onion harvested during April-June accounts for 65 per cent of India's onion production and meets the consumer's demand till the Kharif crop is harvested in October-November.

ALSO READ:


More news from World