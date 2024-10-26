India: Relief efforts underway as Cyclone Dana devastates Odisha

Photo: ANI

Relief efforts by the Indian Navy are underway in response to the devastation caused by Cyclone Dana in Odisha. The efforts focus on the immediate needs of affected villages, including Kanhapur, Bagapatia, Barahipur, Magarkanda, Charigheria, and Satabhaya, said a statement from Indian Navy on Saturday.

Relief camps have been established at Batipada and Talchua, providing essential support to those impacted by the cyclone.

To address the urgent need for sustenance, a total of 9,000 meals have been distributed to the affected populations.

In addition to food relief, a medical camp has been set up, offering vital medical assistance to approximately 400 individuals, ensuring that health concerns are adequately addressed during this crisis.