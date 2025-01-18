India police volunteer convicted of rape, murder of junior doctor in Kolkata: Media

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

An India police volunteer was convicted on Saturday of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at a hospital in the eastern city Kolkata, local media reported, in a speedy trial of a crime that sparked national outrage over the lack of safety for women.

The woman's body was found in a classroom at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, prompting doctors to stay off work for weeks to demand justice for her and better security at public hospitals.

Police volunteer Sanjay Roy, arrested for the crime, said in November that he was "completely innocent" and was being framed.

