India PM Modi plans tariff cuts ahead of meeting with Trump

Photo: AFP File

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing additional tariff cuts ahead of a meeting this week with US President Donald Trump that could boost American exports to India and avoid a potential trade war, government officials said.

Modi's two-day US visit from Wednesday comes as Trump plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries, including tariffs of 25 per cent on all steel and aluminium imports by largest trading partner the United States.

Trump has previously called India a "very big abuser" on trade and urged it to buy more American-made security equipment to move towards a fair two-way trading relationship.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

India is considering tariff cuts in at least a dozen sectors, from electronics to medical and surgical equipment, and chemicals, to boost US exports in line with New Delhi's domestic production plans, three government officials said.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

India's trade and foreign ministries, and the prime minister's office, did not respond to requests for comment emailed outside official work days.

Trade ties between the two nations have grown steadily over the last decade, with Washington increasingly viewing New Delhi as a counterbalance to China's growing regional influence.

In a statement on Monday, Modi said, "This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his (Trump's) first term."

He added that technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience were areas in which the partnership could be elevated and deepened.

The officials said concessions were being considered on items that India primarily sources from the United States or has more potential appetite to buy, such as dish antennas and wood pulp.

Two-way trade exceeded $118 billion in fiscal 2023-2024, with India posting a surplus of $32 billion.

Mini-trade deal

Modi is expected to discuss tariffs with Trump and India is open to discussing a possible mini trade deal, two government officials said.

His early visit aims to avoid a "trade war-like situation that is happening between the United States and China," said a third official, who also sought anonymity.

But the meeting has been overshadowed by the recent deportation of Indians from the United States.