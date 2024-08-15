India: PM Modi calls for 'strict punishment' for crimes against women on Independence Day

The government has already earmarked 4.7 million euros for the eight towns hit by the fires, with pay-outs for households and individuals affected by the disaster
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, expressed his distress over atrocities against women and batted for the speedy investigation of such crimes, stating that the perpetrators should be awarded strict punishment at the earliest.
Amid the nationwide protests over the gruesome rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at a hospital in Kolkata recently, PM Modi said that there is outrage in the country against the atrocities carried out against women. He stressed that the country, the society and the state governments will have to take this seriously.
"I would like to express my pain once again, from the Red Fort today. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening — there is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage. The country, society, and state governments will have to take this seriously," the Prime Minister said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"Speedy investigation is taking place for crimes against women, and those executing these monstrous deeds will be given strict punishment at the earliest — this is important to instil confidence in society," the PM said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day.
PM Modi emphasised that the punishment given to perpetrators of such atrocities must be extensively discussed.
"I would also like to say that when rapes and incidents of atrocities on women occur, it is widely discussed. But when a person of such monstrous tendency is punished, it is not seen in news but restricted to a corner. It is the need of the hour, that extensive discussion on those receiving punishment be held so that those committing this sin understand that this leads to hanging. I think it is very important to instil this fear," he said.
A post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being raped and murdered in Kolkata on August 9. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community.
In a strong display of support, doctors across the nation continue to protest over the murder and alleged sexual assault of the doctor, demanding justice for the victim.
The Prime Minister also highlighted women's self-help groups which have now around 10 crore women working in different sectors. "When women become financially independent, this changes society," he said.
Modi said that maternity leave has been increased from 12 weeks to 26 weeks so that the government doesn't become a hindrance for working mothers.
"For working women, maternity leave has been increased from 12 weeks to 26 weeks. We not only respect women, we not only take decisions for them sensitively, we make decisions to ensure that the government does not become a hindrance in the requirements of the mother to make her child a quality citizen..." the Prime Minister said.
Remembering the sacrifices of those who fought for the nation decades back, PM Modi said that the nation is indebted and grateful to them.
"This is the day to salute those who have fought and sacrificed their lives for the nation's independence. We bow down to every brave heart and pay our respects with reverence," PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister also urged the nation to work towards a developed nation to be achieved by 2047. He said that 400 million Indians showed strength and courage to drive away the British decades back.
ALSO READ:
The government has already earmarked 4.7 million euros for the eight towns hit by the fires, with pay-outs for households and individuals affected by the disaster
The monoclonal antibody, to be sold under brand name Vyloy, can recognise and attach itself to certain cancer cells to destroy them
The water on the base, which has 4,300 soldiers and 1,200 civilian employees, may have been contaminated after someone forced their way into the premises
In the past 24 hours, the army said it had 'struck over 40' sites across Gaza
Khelif earlier addressed what she called a 'relentless campaign' on Monday and thanked the Algerian people who 'gave her strength' during the ordeal
Police believed the candies were the byproduct of an international drug trafficking operation
One in five children live in areas that are registering 'at least double the number of extremely hot days every year' compared to 60 years ago
Pollution, climate change and its overuse are threatening the existence of one of the most unique stretches of water in the world