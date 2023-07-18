India: Passenger's phone explodes on flight, plane makes emergency landing

After inspections and checks when it was considered safe to fly, the carrier was allowed to take off

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 4:46 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 5:14 PM

A Delhi-bound flight from Udaipur made an emergency landing after a passenger's phone exploded.

The phone exploded soon after departure, creating smoke on the plane. After smoke was detected, pilots decided to make an emergency landing back in Udaipur, media reports have said.

After inspections and checks were made and it was considered safe to fly, the plane departed once again from the city in Rajasthan.

Last week a small flight crashed in the US, where a passenger took control of the plane and crash landed safely.

ALSO READ: