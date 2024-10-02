India: Passenger travelling to Dubai caught with Dh100,000 cash in violation of laws

Experts say authorities did not prepare adequately for the disaster despite forecasts of intense storms
Customs at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday caught a passenger who was travelling to Dubai with Dh100,000 in cash.
The authority posted on X saying that based on spot profiling, officials caught the Indian passenger who was departing from the Indian capital to Dubai. They added that further investigation is underway.
According to customs laws in the UAE, people travelling with more than Dh60,000 in cash or an amount equivalent to this in other currencies, financial instruments, precious metals or valuable stones, must declare it to Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Ports Security (ICP).
Last week, Delhi customs had made significant seizures of gold and large amounts of medicines from passengers.
Officials arrested an Indian passenger who had arrived from Bahrain with 931 grams of gold valued at Rs64.27 lakh (Dh282,222). The gold was concealed in a vacuum cleaner.
Meanwhile, on September 24, customs officials apprehended a passenger who was travelling with Rs60 lakh (Dh263,472) worth of assorted medicines. The Egyptian passenger, who was departing Delhi to Egypt via Dubai was arrested under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway, officials said.
On the same day, another Egyptian passenger was arrested while carrying medicines valued at Rs.76 lakh (Dh333,731). The passenger was departing to Egypt via Dubai.
