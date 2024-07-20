India: 'Nipah Virus' suspected; Kerala Health Minister convenes high-level meeting

Staff members install a sign reading "Nipah isolation ward, entry strictly prohibited" at a hospital where a ward is being prepared for suspected Nipah virus patients in Kozhikode district, Kerala, India, September 12, 2023. Photo: Reuters File

Kerala Health Minister Veena George convened a high-level meeting on Saturday in the Malappuram district after reports of a suspected case of the 'Nipah' virus in the state.

As per officials, the samples of the suspected patient were sent to the Pune virology lab.

Earlier last month, the Kerala Health Minister announced that Nipah prevention efforts will be intensified in the state, particularly during the critical months of May to September, when the virus is most likely to spread.

Minister George emphasised the importance of extreme caution and outlined several key preventive measures.

She urged the public not to destroy bat habitats, as disturbing them could increase the risk of virus transmission. Additionally, she advised against consuming fruits that have been bitten by birds and drinking honey from banana peels, both of which could be contaminated by bats.

The minister also highlighted the necessity of proper hygiene, recommending that hands should be thoroughly washed with soap and water if they come into contact with bats, their excrement, or objects they have bitten.

She stressed the importance of educating children about these precautions to ensure community-wide awareness and safety.

The meeting discussed the preventive measures to be taken. The officials also reviewed the current situation and the steps taken so far to control the outbreak.

The government has constituted committees to oversee the implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Nipah virus control.