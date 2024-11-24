India mosque survey sparks clashes; two dead in Uttar Pradesh

Protesters and security personnel clash in Sambhal in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. — ANI

Indian Muslim protesters clashed with police on Sunday with at least two people killed in riots sparked by a survey investigating if a 17th-century mosque was built on a Hindu temple.

"Two persons were confirmed dead," Pawan Kumar, a police officer in Sambhal in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, said adding that 16 police officers were "seriously injured" during the clashes.

The Press Trust of India news agency quoted officials saying three people had died.

Hindu activist groups have laid claim to several mosques they say were built over Hindu temples during the Muslim Mughal empire centuries ago.