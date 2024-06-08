India: Modi to be sworn in as Prime Minister for 3rd consecutive term on Sunday

Photo: ANI

Published: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 10:42 PM

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the leadership of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive term on Sunday.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will take the oath at 7:15pm (5.45pm UAE time).

This is an extraordinary event as Narendra Modi is the only leader after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who has been elected for a third consecutive term after completing the full tenure of each previous term.

Alongside Narendra Modi, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath on the same day.

Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed and an advisory has been issued to the public for the traffic movement and route arrangements have been made for the delegates as part of the arrangements for Modi's oath ceremony on Sunday.