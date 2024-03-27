UAE

India: Missing Nepali mayor's daughter traced by Goa police

The 36-year-old was last seen at a wellness resort and had gone missing on Monday

By ANI

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Published: Wed 27 Mar 2024, 8:04 PM

The 36-year-old daughter of a Nepali mayor who went missing in the western Indian state of Goa on Monday was found on Wednesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal said a missing complaint was lodged at the Mandrem police station and special teams were formed to trace the missing girl. The information at that time was that the girl was a resident of Nepal who was visiting Goa as a tourist.


He said that she was last seen at a wellness resort in Mandrem. During inquiry, several CCTV cameras were looked into and search parties were formed to visit all hospitals and beaches.

The girl was eventually found on Wednesday morning and necessary NGO support has been provided to her, he said.


"She left her mobile where she was residing, which is why her family members could not contact her. She was not familiar with Goa's topography," he added.

