India: Man arrested for smuggling over half kg of cocaine

A Filipino passenger was arrested at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi, India on December 13 for attempting to smuggle 503 grams of cocaine, valued at approximately 75, 400,000 Indian rupees. The arrest was announced by the Delhi Customs on Friday.

During the investigation, the suspect admitted to swallowing capsules containing narcotics. Initially, customs officials recovered 35 capsules in the preventive room at the Arrival Hall of Terminal-3. He was later admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he expelled another 31 capsules, bringing the total to 66. When tested, the contents—white powder and granules—were confirmed to be cocaine.

He was arrested under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, including Sections 21, 43(a), and 29. The accused is now in custody.

The passenger had arrived in New Delhi on Flight ET 688 from Addis Ababa, after transiting through Flight ET 629 (Bangkok to Addis Ababa). He was intercepted by customs officials after passing through the Green Channel in Terminal-3, which is reserved for passengers with nothing to declare.

The cocaine and materials used to conceal it have been seized under Section 43(a) of the NDPS Act.