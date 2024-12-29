India: Malayalam actor Dileep Shankar found dead in hotel room

Renowned Malayalam film and television actor Dileep Shankar was found dead in a hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

According to the police, Dileep, who is known for his roles in popular serials like Amma Ariyathe, Sundari, and Panchagni, had checked into the hotel four days ago to work on a serial project. His co-stars had called the actor on his phone but could not reach him. Following this, hotel staff and his colleagues entered his room, where they found him dead.

Forensic experts have examined the scene, and the body has been sent for the post-mortem examination.

