India: Look out notice issued against Byju's founder Byju Raveendran

Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 10:16 AM

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has asked the Bureau of Immigration to issue a look out notice against Byju Raveendran, the founder of the in-crisis edtech company Bjyu's, according to sources.

The aim is to prevent Raveendran from leaving the country.

Reportedly, this development comes ahead of a high-stakes Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for this Friday, where it was reported that certain investors were seeking to oust Raveendran from his position.

On Wednesday, the Karnataka High Court had passed an order asking Byju's shareholders not to bring in effect any resolutions during the EGM until the final hearing. The order was on a petition filed by Byjus asking the court to restrain shareholders from holding the EGM.

While the court has not stayed the EGM it has kept any resolutions in abeyance till the final hearing. The court will next hear the matter on March 13.

Among the issues facing Byju's is the allegation of foreign exchange violations, which has likely prompted the central agency to push for the LOC against Raveendran

The Enforcement Directorate had in November 2023 issued show cause notices to Byjus for violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations amounting to Rs93 billion

ED had initiated the investigation on the basis of various complaints regarding the foreign investment received by the company Think and Learn Private Limited and the business conduct of the company.

The company was also stated to have made significant foreign remittances outside India and investments abroad which were allegedly in contravention of provisions of FEMA, 1999 and caused loss of revenue to the Government of India, ED had earlier stated.

"On conclusion of the investigation, it was found that Think & Learn Private Limited & Byju Raveendran have contravened the provisions of FEMA by failing to submit documents of imports against advance remittances made outside India, by failing to realize proceeds of exports made outside India, by delayed filing of documents against the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) received into the company, by failing to file documents against the remittances made by the company outside India and by failing to allot shares against FDI received into the company," the ED had earlier stated.

