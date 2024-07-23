India: Key accused in Malda fake currency seizure case gets 5 years imprisonment

The assassination attempt on Trump is the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades, says Cheatle
A key accused in a Malda fake currency case has been convicted and sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) by the special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Kolkata.
Accused Faijul Sk, a resident of the Gopalganj area of Malda (West Bengal), has also been fined Rs5,000, and failure to deposit the same will attract an additional three months of RI. Trial against three other accused, including an absconding Bangladeshi national, is continuing.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Faijul, who has been found guilty under section 489B & 489C of IPC and section 16 of the UA(P) Act, was found involved in the case RC-23/2019/NIA/DLI, related to the seizure of fake Indian currency notes (FICNs).
The seizure was made on September 16, 2019 by DRI, which recovered 99 fake notes in the denomination of Rs 2000 and two in the denomination of Rs 500, totaling Rs 1,99,000 in face value. The currency was recovered from the possession of one Asim Sarkar, who was taken into custody.
The NIA, which took over the investigation in October 2019, subsequently arrested Faijul Sk along with another accused, Aladu alias Matahur. A fourth accused, a Bangladeshi national identified as Abdul Rahim, is absconding.
All four accused have been charge-sheeted by the NIA, which has found that they had collectively hatched a criminal conspiracy to procure and circulate High-Quality Fake Indian Currency notes intending to use the same as genuine for unlawful gain.
ALSO READ:
The assassination attempt on Trump is the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades, says Cheatle
She will bring on-the-job experience, personal ties forged with world leaders, and a sense of global affairs gained during a Senate term and as vice-president
Britain's households saved 11.1 per cent of their income in the first three months of this year, up from 5.8 per cent in the final quarter of 2019
He has approached a number of billionaire backers about helping to finance an offer for the daily newspaper, its Sunday sister title and the
Manchin said he favoured the idea of a 'mini-primary' process before a candidate to replace Biden was chosen
Sanchez has characterised the allegations as an effort to undermine him and his left-wing government
While Aids-related deaths have been steadily declining, falling from 670,000 in 2022 to 630,000 last year, the number still remains dizzyingly high
David, also a medical doctor, said his 1,050 square metre 'Unity in Diversity' artwork showing two giant hands holding Nigeria's map is meant to showcase the country's cultural heritage