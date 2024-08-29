India: Kerala police register case against actor Siddique after rape complaint

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 8:00 AM

The Museum police in Thiruvananthapuram has registered an FIR against senior Malayalam actor Siddique over charges of rape on the complaint of a young actress.

Siddique had earlier resigned as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following allegations made by the young actress. He also submitted a complaint to police stating that the allegation by the woman actor is a conspiracy against him.

On Monday, actor Mohanlal resigned as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists in the wake of the Justice Hema Committee report and sexual harassment allegations faced by some members of the executive committee.

Mohanlal and all executive members have resigned.

After the release of the Hema Committee report, a section of AMMA members demanded that those facing sexual harassment allegations should resign from key positions.

They said that those facing allegations should not delay sending their resignation and that their continued stay was not in the interest of the association.

More female actors have come forward with their complaints and allegations in the wake of Hema Committee report which revealed discrimination and harassment of women in Malayalam film industry. The government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the hardships faced by women in the industry.

Kerala Police said that the Special Investigation Team held a meeting at the police headquarters on Tuesday.